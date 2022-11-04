Funny Hunny Business

Another “classic,” “Everything Is Honey” features Winnie the Pooh playing in a puddle of honey while dressed in a bee costume, and I believe my original write-up stands: “We all know Winnie the Pooh likes his honey, although I imagine most of us assumed he only enjoyed eating it. Not so! He also likes pouring it over his body and wallowing in it! He likes letting it seep between his fingers and toes and ass cheeks! While in a bee costume! Just look at the smile on his face. There’s only one reason someone sitting in a pool of sticky honey would be beaming like that, and that’s because the sensation is providing him an orgiastic pleasure that most people never even dream of.”



Maybe it’s because I have never forgotten about the horror of “Everything Is Honey” that I can’t help but feel the “Winnie the Pooh and Honey Tree 55th Anniversary” ornament depicts the bear staring you dead in the eyes while he slowly smears honey on his chest and face. It upsets me very much.