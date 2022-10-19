This is Halloween and it’s time for costumes that will make us scream in horror or delight. For week three of io9's official costume show, we have some costume party goodness and comment submissions. And of course dogs in costumes, thanks to our editorial team!

Don’t forget to leave us costume comments below and here are some helpful suggestions if you’re still on the hunt for this year’s look. You can submit from Halloweens or conventions past. Show us what you’ve got to rep your favorite fandoms. Here’s this week’s highlights, which include awesome looks inspired by Jordan Peele’s Nope and Mavel Studios shows on Disney+ like She-Hulk, Werewolf by Night, and Moon Knight. There’s also adorable spookiness from Beetlejuice and Halloween.



Nope

The details on p aranormal investigator and horror storyteller Sapphire Sandalo’s handmade Jupe getup from Nope are incredible.

Jupe looks up while Gordy approaches. What a great duo costume idea!

Wonger’s Bestie from She-Hulk

Writer and actress Dani Fernandez is ready to watch Sopranos with the Sorcerer Supreme.

Marvel by Night

Pop culture commentator Mike Manalo shows off his versatile Marvel Studios looks as Moon Knight’s Marc Spector, Steven Grant’s Mr. Knight, and Konshu—plus Werewolf by Night’s Jack Russell.

Squid Game

Scariest costume from the scariest game on the Netflix show, as worn by pop culture writer Laura Sirikul.

Team Rocket

Meowth that’s right! An adorable couple’s look from NightRunner and NightWife.

My dog Gus Gus as Beetlejuice with a lurking Ghostface.

Say Beetlejuice three times and get three times the juice. Here I am with Gus Gus and partner Jonathan Graves, Looney Tunes fandom’s This Means Podcast host.

The ghosts with the most.

Halloween Ends

And editorial team member Cheryl Eddy ’s dog Leroy says it’s time to put the Halloween movies to bed for now.

Submit your costumes below! A nd don’t forget, as always: please post pictures of yourself (and only yourself), and tell us who you are, what you’re dressed as, and a little bit about how you put your costume together.

