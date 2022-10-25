It’s almost the big weekend! Here’s your last chance to be featured in our annual costume show on Halloween this upcoming Monday. So if you’re going to an epic party, parade, out for candy, or staying in but dressing up, send us your pop- culture inspired costumes.

Heck, if there’s a cosplay look from conventions like San Diego Comic- Con , New York Comic Con , or Midsummer Scream that you want to flaunt, we’ll take those too. If you need help finding some costume ideas, here are some suggestions inspired by Star Wars, Marvel, DC, Stranger Things and more!

Over the past month, io9 has been accepting costume submissions through our comments. So come on, don’t be shy and submit your costumes below! And don’t forget, as always: please post pictures of yourself or with family or friends (with their approval), and furry companions are always welcomed. Please include a bit about who you are, what you’re dressed as, and a little bit about whether you built your costume or put it together from seasonal shops like Spirit Halloween.

Here’s a past look I created with a Trick r’ Treat Sam costume during a Halloween past.

Come on besties, show us what you’ve got, we’ll be checking the comments over the weekend, too.



Have a happy and safe Halloween!

