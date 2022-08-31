Critically acclaimed adult animation Harley Quinn has been officially renewed for a fourth season, announced HBO Max. Sarah Peters, a writer who has been working with the series since its first season, has been promoted to executive producer and will act as the showrunner for the next season.

It looks like our grim predictions haven’t come totally true, as in the wake of a slew of cancellations and complete withdrawals, HBO Max has decided to reinvest in the DC Universe. Albeit, the streamer is doing so with an already-successful and relatively inexpensive show, but it might mean that it’s reconsidering the way that it has been interacting with creators

Harley Quinn is an irreverent, bloody, horny comedy that sees Quinn and her girlfriend, Poison Ivy, lead up a ragtag crew of villains as the power couple of Gotham’s badd est baddies. In the current season, Ivy has attempted to turn Gotham into an eco-paradise, though she and Quinn have been at odds over her methods.

The cast includes Kaley Cuoco as Quinn, Lake Bell as Ivy, Alan Tudyk as Clayface and the Joker, Ron Funches as King Shark , JB Sm oove as Frank the Plant, and Harvey Guillén as Nightwing. This announcement comes ahead of the season three finale, which will air on September 15.

