Remember back in 2021 when one of the world’s b iggest music stars popped up at the end of a Marvel Studios movie? Yes, that happened, and though it’s been radio silence ever since, he will return.

We’re talking, of course, of Harry Styles. The One Direction member turned solo mega-star turned burgeoning actor appeared as Starfox/Eros, the brother of Thanos, in the end credits scene of Chloé Zhao’s 2021 film, Eternals. That film, while painting huge, broad strokes across the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has only been referenced a few times since, and in a new interview, Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore confirmed that would soon apply to Eros.

“We didn’t cast Harry for a tag,” Moore said to Deadline. “[There are] more stories to be told with that character. He has an interesting connection with Thanos; they’re half-brothers and share the same father. He’s a complicated character, but a really fun character.”

We still have no zero idea where or how Eros fits back in— but when it happens , you have to imagine it’ll deal with the huge, huge consequences of the Eternals on the MCU. Remember when a Celestial was turned into a giant island in the middle of the ocean? Has anyone noticed that? It’s a fairly enormous , quite literally, story line that’s still dangling, as are all the potential outlets for Eros.

Where would you like to see Eros, the “Royal Prince of Titan, brother of Thanos, the Knave of Hearts, defeater of Black Roger, the great adventurer, Starfox” show up? Does it have to be Eternals 2? Maybe somewhere in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? Avengers: Kang Dynasty? Let us know below.

