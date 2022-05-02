How much would you be willing to forgive for the perfect life? If your every need and want was completely catered to you, could you ignore the process behind it? That’s the dilemma set forth in Don’t Worry Darling, the latest film from director Oliva Wilde, and the first trailer looks incredible.

In Don’t Worry Darling, Florence Pugh and Harry Styles play Alice and Jack, the seemingly perfect couple. They live in a town called Victory which is run by a mysterious company named the Victory Project. All the men in the town work there and the only rule is the women can’t ask about it. That, of course, isn’t going to stand, as you can see in this first trailer.

To be honest, we have no idea what the Victory Project does or what this movie ultimately ends up being about. It is something supernatural? Something outside the realms of reality? It seems possible. The period setting, however, could mean the secret is something from our reality: computers, nuclear weapons, etc. Something that makes it a bit more poignant for our times. We just don’t know.

What we 100% do know is that Don’t Worry Darling looks hugely compelling and that cast is to die for. Pugh and Styles, the unlikely MCU team up, are excellent of course. But then in addition there’s Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Chris Pine, Nick Kroll, and even the director herself, Olivia Wilde? That’s a hell of a line up for a movie so seemingly unassuming.

Really the biggest hint that Don’t Worry Darling has something special going on is that, even with this cast, it’s not a streaming release. It’s not an independent release. It’s coming as a major, wide release from Warner Bros., a studio that paid handsomely to have that right. We imagine with the September release, that trailer and that cast, this might be a movie we’re talking about on “Best Of” Lists at the end of December. Or so we hope.

Don’t Worry Darling opens September 23.

