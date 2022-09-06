I spend way too much time on the internet, and this morning I found that social media’s newest obsession is the drama surrounding Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling.



To catch you up to speed, Don’t Worry Darling is directed by Olivia Wilde, who proved her directing chops after helming 2019's coming-of-age comedy Booksmart. Don’t Worry, Darling was initially set to star Shia LaBeouf, who exited the project during production. Wilde later explained to Variety that LaBeouf was fired due to his “combative energy” not being “conducive” to her “ethos.”

However a recently leaked video posted to Twitter shows Wilde trying to appeal to LaBeouf, who seemingly quit, via video. The video essentially paints LaBeouf as a misunderstood artist and co-star Florence Pugh (who Wilde calls “Miss Flo”) as a diva who can’t get along with him. Couple that with the tepid reaction to LaBeouf’s replacement Harry Styles having a...difficult...time with an American accent and you’ve got a movie rollout from hell.

It’s all mostly he-said she-said between Wilde and LaBeouf, while Pugh and Styles have remained mostly mum on the topic, but as the film premiered yesterday at Venice International Film Festival, Twitter couldn’t help but sink its teeth into the tense atmosphere amongst the cast in the wake of all this hullabaloo with memes and discourse—for better or for worse. It all sort of feels like watching the popular group of friends self-implode during the final months of senior year, and to quote Olivia Wilde herself: “The internet feeds itself.”