This Week's Toy News Is a Tale of Two Primes

Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular round up of the latest toy and merch news across this internet. This week, Hasbro keeps on the Transformers train, with multiple Primes and a Primal for good measure. Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures gets a cutesy plush line, and be ready to embrace the new flesh: a new generation of Furby is here. Check it out!

Advertisement

Hasbro Transformers Legacy Evolution Core Class Optimus Prime & Bumblebee

Thanks to recent movies, comic books, and games, there’s now no shortage of transforming Optimus Prime figures. What there is a shortage of is Optimus Prime figures that include the transforming trailer included with the original G1 Optimus toy, so we’re quite excited to see its return in this new Transformers Legacy Evolution Core Class two-pack featuring Prime and Bumblebee. These are smaller scale and less detailed figures that transform from their robot to vehicle modes in 11 steps, but all the functionality of the original G1 Prime trailer (which is large enough for Bumblebee to drive inside) is recreated here as it transforms into a mobile battle station. The two-pack is available for pre-order now through Hasbro Pulse for $40, with delivery expected in early September.

Advertisement Advertisement

Lego Disney Peter Pan & Wendy’s Flight Over London

Lego microscale builds are always fun to explore as they often feature pieces used in unorthodox ways to recreate details at smaller scales. Looking closely at the new 466-piece Peter Pan & Wendy’s Flight over London, featuring Wendy and Peter Pan minifigures taking flight over the city at night, we spot jewels being used as street lights, minifig wigs used as trees, and an instantly recognizable miniature recreation of the London Bridge. The set is available for pre-order now through Lego’s website for $60, with shipping starting on September 1.

Advertisement

Hasbro Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Studio Series Deluxe Autobot Mirage and Leader Optimus Primal

If you left the theater after a showing of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts impressed enough to want two of the film’s main characters adorning your desk, Hasbro now has pre-orders up for its Studio Series Leader Transformers Optimus Primal, and Studio Series Deluxe Transformers Autobot Mirage figures. The latter is the smaller of the two, transforming from a Porsche 911 Carrera to a 4.5-inch tall robot in 25 steps, while the larger Optimus Primal transforms from gorilla to an 8.5-inch tall robot in 34 steps. Both are expected to ship in early December, but while Mirage can be pre-ordered for $25, Optimus Primal is more than twice as expensive at $55.

Advertisement

Hasbro Furby Interactive Toy

When the must-have toy of 1998 returned in 2012, we weren’t exactly enthralled with the new Furby, despite upgrades that included animated LED eyes designed to make it even more engaging. A few other iterations of the furry interactive toy have been released since then, but for 2023, Furby is being reinvented once again, and while it looks a little cuter with bigger ears, fluffier fur, and full color eyes that actually blink, the question of why Furby exists still remains. The latest version, which is currently available through Amazon for $70 in two colors: purple and coral, promises to be an interactive best friend with five voice-activated modes including “Dance Party, Copy Cat, Tell My Fortune, Let’s Chill, and Lightshow,” as well as over 600 phrases, songs, and jokes, although it seems like the modern version of Furby is still cursed to only speak Furbish.

Advertisement

Hasbro Transformers Generations Volvo VNR 300 Optimus Prime

When it rains on Cybertron, it pours. After lamenting about a lack of Optimus Prime figures that include the character’s trailer accessory, this week we’ve got two new options from Hasbro ready to haul cargo. In addition to a new Bumblebee/Prime two-pack (scroll up) we’re also getting another Optimus figure from an alternate dimension (we’re assuming) where Prime first stumbles upon a Volvo VNR 300 18-wheeler and chooses that as his alternate identity, instead of a snub-nosed Freightliner truck. The figure transforms from bot to truck mode in 37 steps, and the removable trailer opens to reveal a mobile battle station. It’s available for pre-order now from Hasbro Pulse for $55, with shipping expected in early September.

Advertisement

Hasbro Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Master Yoda Plush

The Mandalorian showed the world that Yoda’s species doesn’t always have to look like a shrivelled up Muppet, and the glow-up continued with the recent animated series, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, which is targeted at younger Star Wars fans. Although not quite as old as he was in The Empire Strikes Back, Yoda is still several hundred years old as he trains a new crop of Jedis during the High Republic era in the series, but doesn’t look a day over 450. In fact, when turned into a $30 plush toy available this Summer, Yoda almost borders on cute with those big green eyes, stylish Jedi robes, and ignited lightsaber in hand.

Advertisement

Takara Tomy Honda Sound Sitter

It doesn’t take long for exhausted new parents to discover that car rides can help put a restless infant to sleep. But is it because of the gentle rocking motion of the vehicle, or that the hum of the engine reminds them of the sounds they heard while in the womb? Takara Tomy and Honda are hoping it’s the latter with the Sound Sitter that stuffs a plush toy car (modelled after a Honda S600 Coupe from the mid-’60s) with a speaker that plays engine revving sounds from the 2018, second-generation, Honda NSX, for 45 seconds. It was determined to sound very close to the sounds an infant hears in the womb, so for around $60 come October, parents will have another tool to (hopefully!) help little ones drift off to sleep.