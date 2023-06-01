They’re going to be making sequels to Jurassic Park until the end of time, and hopefully one of them takes inspiration from the recent Hasbro Transformers x Jurassic Park mashups, which now include a Dilophosaurus and a Jeep Wrangler that transform into robots—finally giving visitors a fighting chance when the park’s residents inevitably escape and hunt for a meal.



Hasbro has been doing these Transformers collaborations for a few years now, with memorable releases including bots inspired by Ghostbusters, Back to the Future, and even the animated X-Men series. For Jurassic Park fans, a collaboration back in 2021 stands out as one of the highlights, recreating the film’s iconic T. rex tour vehicle attack scene, but with a Cybertronian twist. The T. rex transformed into the formidable Decepticon Tyrannocon Rex, while the Ford Explorer tour vehicle transformed into Autobot JP93 wearing a recreation of Alan Grant’s hat, and wielding game warden Robert Muldoon’s SPAS-12 shotgun.

For the 40th anniversary of Jurassic Park, we’re getting another dino vs. vehicle Transformers mashup, but this time based on the scene where Dennis Nedry has an unfortunate run-in with a Dilophosaurus who has no interest in playing fetch. The two-pack includes the new Decepticon Dilophocon who transforms from Dilophosaurus to robot in 20 steps and includes a “venom blast effect” accessory, and the Autobot JP12, based on the Jeep Wrangler Sahara staff vehicle, that converts to its robot mode in 23 steps.

JP12 appears to be loosely based on Nedry, with a rain hat, glasses, and a can of Barbasol shaving cream that’s presumably filled with stolen dinosaur embryos—which is kind of confusing given JP12 identifies as an Autobot. Maybe the Autobots are looking to rewrite the Dinobots’ origin story? We can’t say for sure.



The Transformers Collaborative Jurassic Park x Transformers Dilophocon and Autobot JP12 set is available starting today and is priced a little cheaper than 2021's Jurassic Park mashup, at $75. Starting at 1:00 pm EST, you can order it through the Hasbro Pulse online store, or through Amazon.



