HBO Max's Fired on Mars Looks Like Office Space in Outer Space

Imagine uprooting your entire life for a—well, not a dream job, but a decent enough job doing corporate graphic design... on Mars. Then suddenly you’re let go, and you’re stuck on a strange planet surrounded by even stranger people. That’s the premise for HBO Max’s adult a nimated series Fired on Mars, which has just revealed its first trailer.

Fired on Mars | Official Trailer | Max

Here’s the official description: “Jeff Cooper (Luke Wilson) has it all: a fulfilling career as the graphic designer for space start-up Mars.ly, a relationship with his soon-to-be Red Planet-bound girlfriend, Hannah, and… well, maybe that’s it. But when his bosses unceremoniously eliminate his role, Jeff finds himself jobless and unable to return to Earth. Adrift in the sprawling office colony, Jeff is forced to reinvent himself as he attempts to find meaning in a dangerous, alien, yet all-too-familiar corporate landscape. An existential and irreverent animated comedy series, Fired on Mars explores the precarious relationship between work and self... light years away from Earth.”

Along with Wilson—who seems a perfect choice for Jeff, an easygoing dude who gains more depth as his carefully calibrated life begins to crumble —Fired on Mars’ cast includes Leslie David Baker, Cory Loykasek, Stephen Root , and Cedric Yarbrough; the list of guest stars also brings in Pamela Adlon, Thomas Haden Church, Tim Heidecker, Frankie Quinones, Emily Watson, and Sean Wing. It’s c reated and executive produced by Nate Sherman and Nick Vokey; other exec producers are Carson Mell (Silicon Valley, Eastbound and Down) and Brian A. Miller, with co-executive producer Luke Wilson and supervising producer Jackie Buscarino.

Advertisement

You can stream all eight episodes of Fired on Mars starting April 20 on HBO Max.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.