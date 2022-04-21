Robert Eggers is losing hope for his Nosferatu movie to ever get made. Anson Mount talks Pike’s future on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Plus, get a look at today’s episode of Picard, and Chucky’s ready for round two on Syfy. To me, my spoilers!



It Takes Two

Variety reports a film adaptation of the popular platform game It Takes Two is now in development at dj2 Entertainment and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions. The film will follow “May and Cody who, as they go through a divorce, find their minds transported into two dolls that their daughter, Rose, made to represent them. Now they must go on a wild and fantastical journey to find a way to get back into their bodies.”

Fast & Furious 10

Helen Mirren answered, “I think you will, actually,” when The Wrap asked if fans will see her in Fast & Furious 10.

Oh I hope so. Oh my goodness yes, I do hope so. I think you will, actually.

Nosferatu

Appearing as a guest on the Boo Crew Podcast, Robert Eggers’ continued to spell doubt on whether his Nosferatu would ever see the light of day.

“Nosferatu was something I saw pretty young that… changed my life,” Eggers notes. “I’m just starting to think that [F.W.] Murnau doesn’t want me to make it. It feels like that. It just feels like it’s so hard, and I don’t know why. And I think [Werner] Herzog had the right… because of German history and German cinema history, to make it. And maybe the ghosts of Murnau and Albin Grau are telling me… stop barking up that tree. I don’t know. That doesn’t mean that that’s true. I’m just wondering.

[Bloody-Disgusting]

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

In conversation with Cinema Blend, Anson Mount would neither confirm-nor-deny Christopher Pike returns for a second season of Strange New Worlds.

We wanted to do a true prequel — PREQUEL — to the original series, and that is couched in the Pike years. But, as you know, in the world of TV scripting, one season does not necessarily correspond to one year. As we get into the show, there’s really... I’m not sure we’ve really demarcated how far time is progressing between seasons. So, I don’t know. We’ll see where it ends up. But, yeah, no, that would be a very different show.

Chucky

According to The Wrap, production has begun on the second season of Chucky. Brad Dourif is attached to return, alongside season one’s Zackary Arthur, Björgvin Arnarson, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Alex Vincent, Christine Elise, Barbara Alyn Woods and Jennifer Tilly.

The Man Who Fell to Earth

Faraday learns “long buried truths about the relationship between earth and his home planet of Anthea” in the synopsis for “Moonage Daydream,” the May 29 episode of The Man Who Fell to Earth.

Faraday is staggered to discover he’s unable to decipher Newton’s blueprint for the machine. The mission grinds to a halt until Faraday discovers long buried truths about the relationship between earth and his home planet of Anthea.

[Spoiler TV]

Star Trek: Picard

Spoiler TV also has photos from today’s episode of Star Trek: Picard. Click through to see the rest.

With time running out before the launch of the Europa Mission, Picard and Guinan must free themselves from FBI custody. Seven and Raffi come face-to-face with Jurati and the horror of what she’s become.

Finally, Guinan reveals the connection between her species and the Q Continuum in a new clip.

Banner art by Jim Cook