Image: Slack

After rolling out dark mode on mobile earlier this year, workplace chat app Slack is finally bringing its dark theme to desktop as well.

The company announced in a blog post on Thursday that dark mode on desktop was immediately available across its apps on Mac, Windows, and Linux. To access it, open Slack and navigate to Preferences from your user drop-down menu in the upper lefthand corner of the app. From there, you’ll see a standalone Themes menu. Head there, and you should see a prominently displayed option to switch from Light to Dark. (It should appear before other sidebar themes.)

Advertisement

If you don’t immediately see it in the Preferences menu, Slack suggests refreshing the app. (Making sure you’re running an up-to-date version may help as well.)

Slack notes that its dark mode setting applies only to the devices on which it’s been enabled. In other words, if you have dark mode enabled on your phone but don’t want it enabled on your desktop, you’re in good shape. But, the company did note that a future setting will allow users to sync their preferences to whatever is enabled on their desktop.

Advertisement

Like in Slack’s mobile app, dark mode for desktop is a deep shade of charcoal rather than an all-out black. Gizmodo staffers agreed the theme is welcome, though the font doesn’t have the same clarity as it does on, say, Discord and could probably be a bit bolder (though fonts can be enlarged in the Accessibility settings for better visibility). Slack dark mode will also still allow users to select more customized themes like Aubergine or Nocturne, they’ll just adjust to accommodate the darker overall settings.

Slack introduced dark mode to mobile back in March, and many of us have been itching for a desktop version for months now. But let me tell ya, folks, it was definitely worth the wait.