Here Are the Top AI Stories You Missed This Week

As the “AI revolution” progresses in earnest, the White House has been trying to get Silicon Valley’s heaviest hitters to sign onto a loose list of ethical “commitments” related to the new technology. Do these commitments have anything to do with not replacing Americans’ jobs or screwing up our educational system? No, not really. Instead, they’re a vague program designed to “protect American’s rights and safety,” whatever that means. This week, several more companies pledged their fealty to these non-nefarious commitments, including notably nefarious defense contractor Palantir.

