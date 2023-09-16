Here Are the Top AI Stories You Missed This Week

If you’re behind on what’s happening with the robot uprising, have no fear. Here’s a quick look at some of the weirdest and wildest artificial intelligence news from the past week. Also, don’t forget to check out our weekly AI write-up, which will go into more detail on this same topic.
Meta is Building an AI Model to Rival GPT-4
The race is on to create the fastest, most efficient, most scalable AI system—and Meta doesn’t plan on being left behind. While OpenAI’s GPT-4 model may be the hottest algorithmic framework on the market currently, the Wall Street Journal reported this week that Meta is currently busy building its own rival algorithm. This program will be designed for businesses to deploy and will be available sometime early next year.
Palantir Joins Ranks of Companies That Claim They Won’t Use AI for Evil
As the “AI revolution” progresses in earnest, the White House has been trying to get Silicon Valley’s heaviest hitters to sign onto a loose list of ethical “commitments” related to the new technology. Do these commitments have anything to do with not replacing Americans’ jobs or screwing up our educational system? No, not really. Instead, they’re a vague program designed to “protect American’s rights and safety,” whatever that means. This week, several more companies pledged their fealty to these non-nefarious commitments, including notably nefarious defense contractor Palantir.
Adobe Launches Firefly AI, Its AI-Fueled Photo Editor
Adobe is giving its photo editing tools a makeover with generative AI. If you’re an aspiring deepfake creator or lazy graphic designer, that’s surely exciting news.
The truth behind a viral robotaxi story comes out
Cruise’s awkward robotaxis were accused of contributing to a San Francisco homeless man’s death last month. However, new details of the case that were released this week have complicated the story somewhat.
Tech CEOs Continue to Fearmonger About the Technology They’re Forcing On All of Us
Senator Chuck Schumer’s much anticipated behind-closed-doors AI summit with tech sector bigwigs happened this week and, predictably, Silicon Valley’s plutocrats wasted no time in trotting out their typical scare tactics designed to co-opt the regulatory conversation. Read more about it here.