Here Are the Top AI Stories You Missed This Week

A lot of AI material has been generated using massive amounts of copyrighted material. As a result, authors, comedians, artists, and other creatives whose works have been used in this way have been suing the shit out of the tech companies involved. Well, Google—one of the companies facing said lawsuits—has let users of its Bard chatbot know that it will stick up for you if you get sued for using its legally nebulous chatbot. Cool!