Joining the Analogue Pocket and the Valve Steam Deck as the last of the three recently announced, but oft-delayed handheld gaming devices, the Panic Playdate is finally ready to ship to all those who eagerly snatched up a limited number of pre-orders last Summer.

Advertisement

Is the Playdate worth the $179 when the Analogue Pocket, which can play thousands of classic games, is just $40 more? We’ll answer that question and more when our full review of the Playdate goes live next Monday . But for now, we can give you a short peek at the handheld’s unique hardware, as well as the incredibly fun opening sequence that walks new users through all of the controls, including that crank, while showing off the graphics capabilities and the impressive level of polish on the very yellow device.