Humans generally spend most of their time walking around on flat surfaces—floors, sidewalks, lawns, and the like . S o when heading out into the great outdoors, where the world is not as smooth, it’s not uncommon to occasionally lose your footing. Sometimes, that can result in an excursion-ending injury: something the creators of the Terrein boot want to prevent with just a little engineering.

A good pair of hiking boots for genuinely rugged terrain (not a groomed trail) should go high enough on the foot to wrap around the ankle and provide additional support there. But unlike ice skates or Rollerblades, which feature very stiff ankle-support, hiking boots still need to be able to flex and feel comfortable for long excursions. The Terrein boot strives to offer the best of both those worlds with a unique upgrade.

Advertisement

A stiff collar wrapped snugly around a hiker’s ankle is attached to the boot’s upper body with a flexible material that still allows the foot to comfortably twist and turn when traversing rocks, roots, and other obstacles. The ankle collar is also anchored to a spot lower on the boot with what appears to be a thick rubber strap on the outside. But the collar itself is just a sheath for the real tech.



It’s not actually a strap, but a flexible rubber cover protecting and waterproofing a miniature piston inside. During the regular motions of the foot during a hike, the piston freely extends and compresses to support a wide range of motion, but during a sudden ankle twist, the piston reacts three times faster than a human and immediately locks up to prevent the ankle from twisting far enough to cause serious injury, while providing additional stiffness and support to help a hiker regain their balance.

The waterproof Terrein hikers also feature a cushioned sole for extra comfort paired with a proprietary high-grip rubber outsole on the bottom with a tread specifically optimized for ascents and descents on steep terrain. Pricing details haven’t been revealed yet—interested buyers can sign up for more info on pre-order availability on the company’s website—but given that a good pair of hiking boots can easily set you back $300-$400, you can probably expect the Terrein boots to fall closer to that price range.