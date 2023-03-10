Behold, the Mario Movie's Very Real Boots

Movies

To celebrate Mario day and the final Mario movie trailer, Nintendo made Mario's boots real and put them in the heart of New York.

By
James Whitbrook
Gif: Artem Golub/io9

It’s a big day for Mario Mario. It’s literally his day—March 10, a.k.a. Mar10—his new movie just got a cool trailer, and Nintendo has decided that the best way to celebrate that is to steal his shoes and put them in the plumber’s ancestral home of New York. Of course, io9 was there to take a look!

People Were Hyped For the Boots

Image for article titled Behold, the Mario Movie's Very Real Boots
Photo: Artem Golub/io9

The line to get into Nintendo’s New York City store in Rockefeller plaza this morning—which otherwise wasn’t open until midday, unless you were there for The Boots—was considerable. Are people really that crazy for Mario’s feet? Perhaps.

Gabbo Is Coming

Image for article titled Behold, the Mario Movie's Very Real Boots
Photo: Artem Golub/io9

The Boots’ arrival in-store was heralded by this hilariously-worded poster, which gives off extremely strong Gabbo vibes.

Damn, Those are Big Boots

Image for article titled Behold, the Mario Movie's Very Real Boots
Photo: Artem Golub/io9

But behold! Boots. They’re so big. Why are they so big? Are they to scale? Is Mario actually a giant even before he gets into the Mushroom Kingdom? Are they boots post-Super-Mushroom-embiggening? Endless questions, and only boots.

?

Image for article titled Behold, the Mario Movie's Very Real Boots
Photo: Artem Golub/io9

Mario’s boots were suspended above another, arguably more iconic piece of imagery from the games: the humble question block. It’s arguably much more iconic than the boots. Why didn’t Nintendo tell people the question block would be here?

How to Make a Fake Boot Real

Image for article titled Behold, the Mario Movie's Very Real Boots
Photo: Artem Golub/io9

Nintendo and Illumination worked with Red Wing Shoes to bring the model of Mario’s boots from the movie to real life—including their mushroom-based insoles.

Nice Laces

Image for article titled Behold, the Mario Movie's Very Real Boots
Photo: Artem Golub/io9

They’re pretty nice, if plain, boots. Note the Super Mario Bros. Movie logo on the inside, though. Nice touch, although I feel like Mario wouldn’t be branding his shoes like that if these really are his boots. We’re being lied to.

Ever Wondered What the Bottom of Mario’s Boot Looks Like?

Image for article titled Behold, the Mario Movie's Very Real Boots
Photo: Artem Golub/io9

Bam. Now you know.

The Boots of the People

Image for article titled Behold, the Mario Movie's Very Real Boots
Photo: Artem Golub/io9

People were indeed excited to see Mario’s boots. Or maybe to just get into the Nintendo store early. Either way, the boots were there.

Intermission: Wario Time!

Image for article titled Behold, the Mario Movie's Very Real Boots
Photo: Artem Golub/io9

It might be Mario’s day, but he can’t have all the attention. Both Wario and Waluigi were watching the boots from afar, courtesy of this very well-positioned merch.

Big Boots, Bigger Ride

Image for article titled Behold, the Mario Movie's Very Real Boots
Photo: Artem Golub/io9

Boots aside, Nintendo also pulled up a replica of Mario and Luigi’s work van from the movie outside for people to get pictures with.

Check That Logo

Image for article titled Behold, the Mario Movie's Very Real Boots
Photo: Artem Golub/io9

That classic font, that classic art ripped right from the games... I would indeed trust these plumbers with any plumbing concerns. Or an invasion of koopalings.

Custom Plates!

Image for article titled Behold, the Mario Movie's Very Real Boots
Photo: Artem Golub/io9

Mario and Luigi are committed to the bit.

See Boots? Get Swag

Image for article titled Behold, the Mario Movie's Very Real Boots
Photo: Artem Golub/io9

Okay, maybe it was the free swag that got people lining up rather than Mario’s boots. Anyone who went in to see the boots also walked away with a free poster and a magnet.

One Side Mario...

Image for article titled Behold, the Mario Movie's Very Real Boots
Photo: Artem Golub/io9

Naturally, the poster was double-sided to accommodate the brothers. Mario is on one side, ready for action...

... The Other, Luigi

Image for article titled Behold, the Mario Movie's Very Real Boots
Photo: Artem Golub/io9

...and Luigi on the other, being captured by Shy Guys. Poor guy.

For a Good Time, Call the Mario Bros.

Image for article titled Behold, the Mario Movie's Very Real Boots
Photo: Artem Golub/io9

The Magnet might be the cutest thing of all though, given that it actually takes the form of Mario and Luigi’s business card.

You’ll be able to see more of Mario’s boots, and presumably every other part of him, when The Super Mario Bros. Movie hits theaters on April 5.

