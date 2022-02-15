When I first saw what you’re about to see, I freaked out. As something of a fan of both the Horizon game franchise and Lego, a collaboration between the two is something out of a dream. An intersection of awesome that seems so impossibly cool there’s no way it would ever actually happen. But it has. And it’s excellent.

Advertisement

In May, Lego will release a 1,222 piece set from Guerrilla’s latest game, Horizon Forbidden West. And though that game isn’t out until Friday, fans of the franchise will surely recognize this unmistakable machine: t he Tallneck. The Tallneck is one of the few docile species in the world of Horizon; it’s a key ally in opening up the map of main protagonist Aloy’s work. Each section of the map has one Tallneck and Aloy must figure out how to get to the top of it to unlock the rest of the area. That was true for Zero Dawn and it’s true for Forbidden West too. Here’s the box:

Here’s the back, which has a few extra looks.

And here’s the full set.

Advertisement

“Getting to team up with Guerrilla was truly remarkable, ” Isaac Snyder, Designer at Lego, said in a press release. “The Guerrilla team is incredibly passionate about the world of Horizon Forbidden West and were a huge help in ensuring we were able to create an authentic representation in Lego form. Thanks to our close collaboration we were able to include references to all the most iconic aspects of Horizon Forbidden West, from incredible machines, mysterious ruins, unique tribes , and stunning scenery. There is a huge amount of mutual respect between the design teams and everyone involved was beyond excited to see this model come to life! Our hope is that everyone building this model has as much fun as we did designing it.”

The set has the Tallneck, of course; an Aloy mini-fig with new headpiece, bow and spear; and even a Watcher (a much smaller machine Aloy must fight along the way) with a choice of eye color. Then, there are lots of nice little details that make what just kind of looks like a giraffe skeleton feel specifically Horizon.

Advertisement

Retailing for $80, the Tallneck is 13.5 inches high, 9 inches wide and 6.5 inches deep. It goes on sale in May. I for one will not only be purchasing, but hoping this is just the first of many, many Horizon sets that can be made. Thunderjaw next perhaps?

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.