Toy Aisle, io9's regular roundup of the latest and coolest merchandise around. This week, Harley Quinn's classic Batman: The Animated Series look gets an awesome new figure, Guardians of the Galaxy's animal heroes hit the spotlight, and a new collection brings the cars of Fast and Furious to your shelf.



Mondo Batman: The Animated Series Harley Quinn Sixth-Scale Figure (Timed Edition)

Every new take on Batman is just a reminder that the Dark Knight already hit peak perfection with Bruce Timm’s Batman: The Animated Series. Mondo knows this, and has been slowly rolling out a collection of excellent sixth-scale figures from the animated series, with Batman and the Joker finally being joined by Harley Quinn. The figure features loads of articulation, swappable heads including an unmasked version, a giant wooden mallet, and Arkham Asylum release papers stamped “SANE.” You’ll probably want to opt for the $200 Timed Edition version which adds additional head sculpts, as well as Quinn’s hyenas, Bud and Lou.

Lego Ninjago City Markets

Although the Ninjago feature film didn’t land with as much impact as the Lego movies did, the theme has remained a popular part of Lego’s line-up for years now, and is about to expand with a massive 6,163-piece playset that’s officially the largest to date in the Ninjago collection. Ninjago City Markets features everything from a working cable car, to a wheelchair lift from the subway entrance, to a toilet at Sushimi’s sushi bar that actually flushes brown tile pieces into the sewer below. But it’s also an easy way to dive in to the world of Ninjago as the $370 set, available starting on June 4, comes with 21 minigures, including both ninjas and random townspeople.

Hot Toys Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Rocket and Cosmo Sixth-Scale Figures

After the disappointing, Ant-Man: Quantumania, it’s nice to know there’s still a good time to be had in the MCU with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Following a new sixth-scale version of Groot based on the characters more grown-up appearance in the film, Hot Toys is bringing us a two-pack of the film’s smaller-scale heroes: Rocket Racoon and Cosmo the dog. Despite standing a little over six-inches tall (most sixth-scale figures are twice that size) Hot Toys still managed to squeeze 17 points of articulation into Rocket, who also comes with weapons, and swappable hands. Cosmo is a little more basic as figures go, and while he has a detailed paint job and a detailed fur texture, articulation is limited to his front legs and a head that turns. You can expect the duo to be available sometime in late 2024.

Mattel Mega Masters of the Universe Eternia Battleground Building Set

Although Lego continues to introduce more and more sets based on other pop culture properties, the one thing you’ll never see is He-Man and the rest of the universe masters as minifigures, because that’s a Mattel property, and Mattel has its own Lego competitor: Mega. Inspired by a similar MOTU playset from the ‘80s, this 647-piece Mega set includes a buildable Eternia “Power Tower” with a lion’s head entrance, an Attak Trak vehicle featuring its unique rolling track wheels, and four figures: He-Man, Webstor, Ninjor, and Buzz-Off. It’s available for pre-order through the Mattel Creations website for $65, with shipping expected to start around August 18.

Fanhome Fast & Furious Die-cast Collection

Fanhome is a company known for delivering detailed replicas to fans through a subscription service where individual parts are delivered on a monthly basis, and over time they can be gradually assembled into a replica that’s usually packed with lots of details including working parts and lighting. Ahead of Fast X hitting theaters this month, Fanhome has announced a new Fast & Furious subscription where every month fans will be delivered a 1:43-scale die-cast replica of one of the cars featured in the various films. The lineup includes everything from Dom’s 1970 Dodge Charger R/T, to Brian’s 1994 Toyota Supra MK IV, to Han’s 1997 Mazda RX-7. Pricing starts at $4.95 for the first car, $17 for the second and third, and $20 for each vehicle after that.

