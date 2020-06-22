How to Watch Apple’s WWDC 2020

Image : Apple

It might seem a little strange not having a physical Apple Worldwide Developers Conference this year, but considering the state of the world there’s nothing wrong with participating from the safety of your own home. You don’t have to change out of your pajamas, sweatpants, bathrobe, or whatever sleep-time attire you put on the night before to attend, either. All you have to do is turn on your TV or computer, kick back with a cup of coffee or tea, and hope Apple confirms a release date for that super cool gadget .



There’s a lot to expect from WWDC 2020: possible reveal of Apple’s first ARM-based laptop ; maybe a new iMac; and definitely a few iOS, macOS, and watchOS updates, too. But will any of it top some of last year’s announcements, like the Mac Pro (aka cheese grater), or macOS Catalina? I’d say yes. I’m personally looking forward to hearing or seeing more stuff about ARM.

Here’s the where and when of how you can watch Apple’s WWDC 2020.

When

The keynote begins on Monday, June 22 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET., live streaming directly from Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California. If you’re in other time zones, here’s how late you’ll need to stay up or how early you’ll need to wake up to watch:

Monday, June 22, 12 p.m. CT (central U.S.)

Monday, June 22, 6 p.m. BST (U.K.)

Monday, June 22, 7 p.m. CEST (Paris/central Europe)

Monday, June 22, 10:30 p.m. IST (New Delhi)

Monday, June 23, 1 a.m. AWST (Perth/western Australia/Singapore)

Tuesday, June 23, 2:30 a.m. ACST (Adelaide/central Australia)

Tuesday, June 23, 3 a.m. AEST (Sydney/Melbourne/Brisbane/Canberra)

The keynote should take around two hours. After the keynote on the same day is the Platforms State of the Union, which starts at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET.

The last day of the event is Friday, June 26, but all the interesting stuff for consumers will take place on Monday. Everything after that day is geared towards developers.

Where

Apple will live stream its conference on its website, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and YouTube. And if you don’t want to watch, or would like some company, we’ll be right here live blogging it as well. See you in a few hours.