How to Watch Apple's Event Today

Apple’s WWDC 2020 event seems like it happened only yesterday, but that was just the beginning of Apple’s usual slew of announcements leading into fall . Today the Cupertino company is holding the first of what could be a handful of fall events to revea l its latest lineup of devices.



Historically, September is when Apple announces a new iPhone, but due to production delays caused by the covid-19 pandemic, the iPhone 12 probably won’t make an appearance today . Instead, we’ll likely see new iPhones in October.

But there’s a lot to expect besides a new phone: new iPads, maybe headphones or speakers, and hopefully we’ll find out if Apple’s flagship ARM computer will be a MacB ook. That’s a pretty full slate for one event, so we probably won’t see every device announced today . But considering the deluge of new laptops coming out with Intel’s 11th-gen mobile processors, it’s possible Apple will want to confirm what kind of ARM-based computer we’ll be able to buy.

It seems almost certain that the centerpiece of today’s event will be the Apple Watch Series 6 (and perhaps a more affordable Apple Watch in the vein of the iPhone SE).

How to watch

The stream starts at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT today and could last between 90 minutes and two hours. Apple will host the stream on its website and on its YouTube channel. You can also watch the show on your Apple TV, a supported smart TV, or on your phone via the Apple TV+ app. You don’t have to subscribe to the streaming service to watch the show.

We’ll be live-blogging the event right here on gizmodo dot com and will have full coverage of the announcements as they unfold, as well as analysis after the event, so join us!