Former special counsel Robert Mueller will testify on Capitol Hill today about the investigation into various crimes that President Donald Trump committed against the United States. And if you want to watch Mueller’s testimony live, we’ve got you covered.



Mueller will begin testifying at 8:30 am ET/5:30 am PT to the House Judiciary Committee. The former FBI director’s testimony is scheduled to last for three hours and will cover Volume II of the Mueller Report, which details President Trump’s repeated attempts at obstructing justice. As Mueller wrote in the report, “If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so.”

Mueller is then scheduled to testify at a hearing for the House Intelligence Committee at noon ET/9 am PT. That testimony is expected to last about two hours and will cover Volume I of the Mueller Report, which details the many contacts that President Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign had with people connected to the Russian government.

President Trump, who watches more TV than any president in history, said that he’ll watch “a little” of the Mueller testimony. But everyone knows the truth. The president will probably watch every second of it.

Robert Mueller isn’t expected to say anything that’s not already covered in his report, but the impact of seeing him talk about it on TV can’t be underestimated. We live in a visual culture, and nobody understands that better than Donald Trump, which explains why he’s not too happy that Mueller is going to be testifying today.

Below we’ve got links to the testimony on YouTube, Facebook, and more. Enjoy, as the president himself might say.

YouTube

C-SPAN has a livestream on YouTube .

has a livestream NBC News has a livestream on YouTube .



has a livestream . PBS Newshour has a livestream on YouTube .



has a livestream . ABC News has a livestream on YouTube .

has a livestream . And CBS News also has a livestream on YouTube.

Facebook

ABC News has a livestream on Facebook .

has a livestream . PBS Newshour has a livestream on Facebook .

has a livestream . And NBC News has a livestream on Facebook.

The Web

PBS Newshour has a livestream on the web .

has a livestream . Reuters also has a free livestream on the web.

Reuters

Reuters TV has options for watching the testimony on devices like your iPad, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku.

You can watch Reuters TV on iOS and Android apps.



on and apps. And you can also watch Reuters TV on Roku and Fire TV.

CNN

CNN also has options for watching the testimony if you’re near a TV and have a cable subscription:

You can watch CNN Go on your iPhone or iPad , and Android .

on your , and . You can launch the CNN mobile apps for Kindle Fire .

mobile apps for . And you can watch using the CNN app for Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku.

If you haven’t read the Mueller Report yet, we highly recommend it. Donald Trump committed numerous crimes, and the only reason he’s not in prison right now is because he’s the president.

There’s a name for a political system where the leader isn’t held accountable simply because he’s the leader. And it’s not democracy.