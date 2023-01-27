How to Watch the Super Bowl

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

NFL season is almost over, which means the Super Bowl is nigh. We’re still waiting to see who will duke it out at Super Bowl 57. Last year’s Super Bowl attracted over 112 million users, and this year could bring bigger numbers with the advent of streaming everything.



Even if you don’t care for football, Super Bowl 57 will feature Rihanna on stage for the first time in years, plus performances from Babyface and Sheryl Lee Ralph. Here’s how you can watch Super Bowl 57.

When is Super Bowl 2023?

Super Bowl LVII (57) is happening on Feb. 12, 2023. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 PM Pacific/6:30 PM Eastern. If you’re only interested in watching the halftime show, it should be on around 5 PM PT/8 PM ET. And if you like to tune in early, programming starts at about 3:00 PM Pacific/6:00 PM Eastern on Fox.

Where will Super Bowl 2023 be played?

The game will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. It’s also the home base for the Arizona Cardinals. This year, it’s being broadcast on Fox.

This is the third time Arizona’s State Farm Stadium has hosted the Super Bowl. The stadium hosted the New York Giants and New England Patriots in 2008 and the Patriots and the Seahawks in 2015.

Who is playing?

We’re still waiting to see who will officially compete in Super Bowl 57. We have two games left: Philidelphia Eagles versus the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs versus the Cincinnati Bengals. We’ll know soon!

How do I stream the Super Bowl?

Since the Super Bowl is airing on Fox this year, there’s a few methods available to you.

First, you can use an over-the-air antenna to pick the signal up for free.

Otherwise, you’ll need access to cable TV either through the traditional method (via a cable box connected to your TV) or the streaming method (via services like YouTube TV, Hulu Live, and Sling TV). Apps through your cable or satellite provider, including Xfinity TV and Dish, will also have Fox available.



Your smart TV, set-top box, or streaming dongle might also try to steer you toward watching the game from the main landing page. If you have Apple TV, Google TV, or Amazon’s Fire TV, you can use the Fox Sports app and the NFL+ app (which used to be called GamePass) to stream the game. If you’re coming from a computer, there’s also Foxsports.com.

Audio listeners can listen in through Sirius XM and TuneIn through Westwood One.

Who is performing the halftime show?

Rihanna Is Back | Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show (Official Trailer)

Are you just tuning into the Super Bowl for Rihanna? I can’t blame you. It’s probably the only reason I’ll be glued to my couch. You can watch her live on Fox during the halftime show, starting around 5 PM PT/8 PM ET. There’s likely to be an official YouTube video circulating immediately after. Apple Music is also sponsoring the halftime show this year.

Chris Stapleton will open Super Bowl 57 with the U.S. national anthem. America’s favorite step-mom and Golden Globe winner, Sheryl Lee Ralph, will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” And Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, featured in my favorite season of the original Beverly Hills, 90210, is singing “America the Beautiful” before play-offs.

Troy Kotsur, the Oscar-winning actor from the movie CODA, will be signing the national anthem in American Sign Language (ASL). Colin Denny, a deaf member of the Navajo Nation in Arizona, will sign “America the Beautiful.” And Justina Miles will sign “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and the halftime show.

What about the ads?

The Super Bowl is known for producing iconic advertising over the decades. This year, expect to see advertising from many tech companies, including Squarespace and Workday, which hired Ozzy Osbourne, a noted Super Bowl ad staple. Budweiser might trade out its Clydesdales for Kevin Bacon, while Jack Harlow makes a camera in the Doritos commercial. Popables will quickly reunite Breaking Bad, while Heineken reminds us that Paul Rudd hardly ages. John Cena is also returning to our screens in an Experian ad. And we stan a golfing Serena Williams in this Michelob Ultra SuperBowl spot.