How to Watch the Trump Impeachment Hearings Today on YouTube, Facebook, and More

The impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump start today in Washington, D.C. at 10 am ET/ 7 am PT. And even if you’re not near a TV, you can watch it all unfold on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and more, with our links below.

The central question at today’s hearings is whether President Trump tried to get the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, to open an investigation into Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. All the available public evidence shows that Trump did precisely that, and even tried to delay vital military assistance to Ukraine to get it. But the U.S. State Department intervened, releasing the aid just days before Zelensky was scheduled to announce the sham investigation on CNN.

Today’s witnesses in front of the House Intelligence Committee will be Ambassador William B. Taylor Jr., the top American diplomat in Ukraine, and George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary at the State Department for European and Eurasian affairs.

Taylor has privately testified that the Ukrainians knew they wouldn’t get the aid from Trump without opening an investigation into the Bidens. And Kent testified privately that Trump, “wanted nothing less than President Zelensky to go to the microphone and say, ‘investigation,’ ‘Biden’ and ‘Clinton.’”

Today we’ll hear them talk about those issues in public and we’ve got links below for all the ways you can livestream the testimony.

YouTube

C-SPAN has a livestream on YouTube .

has a livestream PBS Newshour has a livestream on YouTube

has a livestream CBS News has a livestream on YouTube

has a livestream And the House Intelligence Committee has a livestream on YouTube

Facebook

PBS Newshour has a livestream on Facebook

has a livestream ABC News has a livestream on Facebook

has a livestream And C-SPAN has a livestream on Facebook

Twitter

ABC News is livestreaming the hearings on Twitter’s Periscope

is livestreaming the hearings on And C-SPAN is livestreaming on Twitter’s Periscope

Reuters

Reuters TV has options for watching the hearings on devices like your iPad, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku.

You can watch Reuters TV on iOS Android



on And you can also watch Reuters TV on Roku Fire TV

President Donald Trump continues to insist that he did nothing wrong. But it’s clear that Trump was using the office of the presidency for his own personal political benefit, not for the benefit of the American people.

So it’s not surprise that President Trump will continue to advance his own interests today while the hearings are taking place. Trump is scheduled to meet with Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdoğan today at the White House, just weeks after endorsing Turkey’s incursion into Northern Syria to ethnically cleanse the region. Trump, who has business dealings in Turkey, completely sold out the Kurds, a loyal American ally, which will have dire consequences for years to come as people around the world realize they can’t trust the U.S.

The Democratic-controlled House appears to have the votes to impeach Trump, but any removal will be in the hands of the Republican-controlled Senate. The only question that remains is whether enough Republican Senators grow a spine and vote to remove Trump from office.

Because if the Trump’s regime survives this, there’s no telling how much worse things could get for vulnerable people in the United States who are being targeted by a white supremacist presidency.