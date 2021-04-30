Hulu Finally Gets Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, and More New Channels

Photo : Sam Rutherford/Gizmodo

You’d be forgiven if you had forgotten by now that Hulu announced back in January that a slate of new ViacomCBS channels was coming to its live TV service. They’re finally here.



Nine new channels will hit the Hulu with Live TV service beginning today, a spokesperson confirmed to Gizmodo. Those will include BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr, Paramount Network, TV Land, and VH1. So a lot of music, some comedy, a couple of cartoon options, and some other stuff you will probably largely ignore.

Additionally, several other channels will be added to Hulu’s existing Entertainment add-on, which costs an additional $8 per month. Those include BET Her, MTV2, NickToons, TeenNick, and MTV Classic. That Entertainment package now includes more than a dozen additional channel options with the addition of those from ViacomCBS.

Hulu originally announced the deal for more channels back in January as part of a multi-year agreement with ViacomCBS. At the time, the company didn’t specify how the addition of these new assets would, if at all, impact subscription costs. But at least where most of the heavy hitters are concerned, it seems they’ll be bundled into the Hulu with Live TV experience at no additional cost—for now at least.

Hulu with Live TV just jacked its price up to $65 per month late last year, so it’d be a little much to charge customers even more just months later. Lord knows those price increases just keep on coming, though.