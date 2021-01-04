Photo : Sam Rutherford/Gizmodo

Hulu’s live TV offering is getting more than a dozen new channels through a multi-year deal with ViacomCBS.



The deal will bring Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, VH1, MTV, MTV2, MTV Classic, CMT, TV Land, BET, BET Her, Nick Jr., NickToons, and TeenNick to the service—th ough a ViacomCBS spokesperson told Gizmodo that it isn’t sharing details around tiering or timing at this time, and it’s unclear whether the new channels will be included in the base tier or as part of separately bundled add-ons.

The partnership will, however, also help retain some of Hulu’s existing offerings, including CBS and CBS Sports channels, the Smithsonian Channel, the CW, and PVOD through Showtime, among other content. Currently, Showtime is offered as a premium selection that adds $11 per month to the cost of a user’s plan.

“We are excited to have reached an expanded agreement with Hulu that underscores the value of our powerful portfolio of brands to next-generation TV platforms and viewers,” ViacomCBS’s Ray Hopkins, President, U.S. Networks Distribution, said in a statement. “Hulu continues to be a great partner, and this agreement ensures that Hulu + Live TV subscribers are now able to enjoy the full breadth of our leading content across news, sports and entertainment for the first time.”

Again, it’s unclear what the pricing or rollout is going to look like for these new assets. But Hulu would be wise to offer legacy channels like Nickelodeon and Comedy Central through its base packages—especially given the recently announced price hike that saw both the ad-free and ad-supported versions of its live TV bundle jump roughly $10 per month. The service also recently lost support for Fox regional sports.

While the addition of cartoons and more entertainment programming won’t make up for the loss of regional sports coverage, it could at least help justify subscription cost increases—i f you really, really like The Daily Show or South Park, at least. Maybe.