While we already said we liked how Solar Opposites continues to affirm its freaky alien family dynamics, in service of that theme, the storylines can feel a bit too same-y. Someone does something that makes someone else angry; sci-fi stuff happens (usually in the name of revenge) that causes a near-disaster; then the antagonist realizes they’ve been being a dick. There’s not a lot of character growth, in other words. Solar Opposites also seems to be reaching further and further to come up with new quirks about Shlorpians; they usually work (the Gooblers are grossly adorable), but can feel like they’re just around to prop up a plot (there are... a lot of Gooblers).



Advertisement

Solar Opposites season four hits Hulu on August 14; there’ll also be a Valentine’s Day special arriving in 2024. It has already been renewed for a fifth season.