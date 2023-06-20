Solar Opposites | New Season August 14 on Hulu

The original dartboard from Cheers... and the “voice-fixing ray”... all have a hand in smoothing over the switcheroo. Terry likes it, and you know what—so do we!

March 29, 2023
Nothing else sounds like it’ll change on the series; as a Hulu press release reminds us, “Korvo [is] a grouchy alien who always wears ceremonial robes and professes to hate Earth. He desperately wants to fix their spaceship so he can escape to a new planet.” The returning cast includes Thomas Middleditch (Terry), Sean Giambrone (Yumyulack), and Mary Mack (Jesse). On season four, “we pack up the sci-fi and get normal... for a second. Then it’s back to classic Solar chaos, mayhem in the Wall, and some all new Silvercops adventures!”

Solar Opposites returns to Hulu on Monday, August 14 with 11 episodes; a fifth season is on the way as well, but there’ll also be a Valentine’s Day special in 2024 too, adding another holiday-themed standalone to the Solar library after the show previously explored Christmas and Halloween. (And since we know everyone is wondering: nope, there’s still no word on who’ll replace Roiland on his other big show, Adult Swim’s blockbuster hit Rick and Morty.)

