Rick and Morty co-creator and voice actor Justin Roiland has lost another gig now that he’s facing felony domestic abuse charges. Hulu, home to Roiland projects Solar Opposites and Koala Man, has also parted ways with him.

According to Deadline, the statement from 20th Television Animation and Hulu Originals read simply “We have ended our association with Justin Roiland;” the trade also notes that—much like Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty—“Solar Opposites and Koala Man are expected to continue without Roiland’s involvement.” Adult Swim plans to recast Roiland’s voice roles on Rick and Morty, on which he performs the two main characters; presumably, the same will go for his Hulu shows, most prominently Solar Opposites, where he also voices the main character.

The allegations against Roiland just came to light last week. As Deadline explains, the charges filed include “one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit;” the incident occurred in January 2020, the complaint was filed in May 2020, and Roiland pled not guilty in October 2020. The next hearing is on April 27, and “No trial date has been set, but Roiland could face up to seven years in prison if convicted.”

As io9's sister site Kotaku reported earlier today, last week Roiland also departed from Squanch Games, which he co-founded in 2016; it’s home to popular new comedic shooter High On Life, in which he also voices several characters.

