Rick and Morty’s sixth season premiered in early September, but it’s been on hiatus since October 9. Thankfully, the much-loved series returns on November 20 to finish out the season, once again reminding us how lucky we are to live in a time where the gaps between new Rick and Morty installments are much shorter than they used to be.



Here are 10 sort of useful but also silly things worth remembering from the first six episodes of season six.