Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty kicked off its sixth season last night—and while you’re waiting for the next episode, why not whip up some snacks inspired by the animated sensation? io9 has a first look at Rick and Morty: The Official Cookbook, releasing October 4, including two exclusive pages.

Written by James Asmus and August Craig, who clearly know a lot about both food and the intergalactic adventures of a certain grandpa-and-grandson duo, Rick and Morty: The Official Cookbook includes over 50 recipes that riff on planets, characters, and dimensions seen on the show, aimed at chefs of all skill levels. Let’s take a look!