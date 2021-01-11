Hulu's New $2 Plan for College Students Includes Its Watch Party Feature

Image : Gizmodo

If you happen to be in college at the moment, now’s the time to get yourself some Hulu.



The streaming service on Monday announced a new subscription tier for college students that gives them the ad-supported version of Hulu for just $2—basically less than a cup of coffee these days! The steeply discounted college plan offers full access to Hulu’s library of licensed content as well as originals, including series like Little Fires Everywhere and the Handmaid’s Tale. You’ll also get FX content through the FX on Hulu hub, which includes my personal favorite, Devs.

Included in this new plan for students is access to the service’s recently introduced Watch Party feature. With it, subscribers can co-stream series and movies in groups of up to eight people so long as everybody watching has a Hulu login.

Advertisement

Watch Party is currently only available to users 18 and older, but that shouldn’t be an issue for subscribers of the college plan—Hulu says its new plan is only available to users 18 years and older with active college enrollment. To sign up, head here and follow the instructions for enrolling in the offer.

Keep in mind your plan will hike back up to the normal rate of $6 per month without active enrollment, so take advantage of those sweet savings while you still can.