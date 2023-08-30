Rosamund Pike teases a more human turn for Moraine in Wheel of Time’s second season . A Lego Jurassic Park special is coming to Peacock. Plus, LaKeith Stanfield takes on Nazareth’s other disciples, and hints for the final episodes of Doom Patrol. Spoilers now!



The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

During a recent interview with Empire Magazine, director Francis Lawrence stated The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ Lucy Gray is the opposite of The Hunger Games’ “asexual” hero, Katniss Everdeen.

Katniss was an introvert and a survivor. She was quite quiet and stoic, you could almost say [she was] asexual. Lucy Gray is the opposite. She wears her sexuality on her sleeve, [and] she really is a performer... She loves crowds. She knows how to play crowds and manipulate people.

Relatedly, a new image shows Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler) being lead to a death match by Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth).

Zombie Town

Elsewhere, Coming Soon has a new poster for R.L. Stine’s Zombie Town featuring Kids in the Hall cast members Scott Thompson and Bruce McCulloch alongside Saturday Night Live’s Chevy Chase and Dan Aykroyd.

The Archies

We also have a poster for The Archies, an Indian film adaptation of Archie Comics’ Riverdale crew coming to Netflix this December.

Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls

Screambox has released a new “retro” trailer for Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls.

Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls | Retro Official Trailer | SCREAMBOX Original

Acid

A teenager and her divorced parents must escape the French countryside from acid rain clouds in the trailer for Acid.

ACID - Official Trailer

The Book of Clarence

Meanwhile, LaKeith Stanfield plays a Nazareth native competing for disciples with Jesus Christ in the trailer for The Book of Clarence, co-starring Omar Sy, Anna Diop, David Oyelowo, Micheal Ward, Alfre Woodard, Teyana Taylor, Caleb McLaughlin, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, James McAvoy and Benedict Cumberbatch.

THE BOOK OF CLARENCE - Official Teaser Trailer (HD)

The Wheel of Time

In conversation with Den of Geek, Rosamund Pike stated we can expect “a more human Moraine” in the second season of The Wheel of Time “than we’ve seen hitherto.”

Losing the Power, for an Aes Sedai, is akin to losing some essential part of yourself. It’s like entering a deep depression, and we come to know that many women who have been cut off from the Power have killed themselves within a year. Now it says a lot for Moiraine’s resilience that she does not do that and instead she hunkers down. Prepare to see a more human Moiraine than we’ve seen hitherto. Prepare to see a Moiraine battling against the biggest loss of her life so far, probably since her father, which we also come to understand something of later in the season.

Doom Patrol

According to Spoiler TV, the final six episodes of Doom Patrol will finally see air beginning this October 12 on MAX.

October 12, 2023: S04E07 - Orqwith Patrol October 12, 2023: S04E08 - Fame Patrol October 19, 2023: S04E09 - Immortimas Patrol October 26, 2023: S04E10 - Tomb Patrol November 2, 2023: S04E11 - Portal Patrol November 9, 2023: s04E12 - Done Patrol

Jurassic Park LEGO Special

A Jurassic Park LEGO special is now in development at Peacock.

Surreal Estate

Finally, Syfy has released a trailer for the second season of Surreal Estate premiering this October 4.

“It Gets Weird Sometimes...” | SurrealEstate Season 2 Official Trailer | SYFY Original Series

