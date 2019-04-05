Photo: Drew Angerer (Getty)

Elon Musk is, if nothing else, an innovator. He finds new ways to recover rockets from space; new useless holes to drill into the earth; new reasons to get fined by the SEC, and according to a report by Bloomberg, new ways of threatening his subordinates. Mostly you could say he’s guilty of having too many good ideas.



The altercation, which took place last September, involved allegations of physical contact. Bloomberg’s sources were divided on whether what Musk engaged in was a shove, a tap, or a push, and the company’s board determined there wasn’t a “physical altercation.” When reached by Gizmodo for comment, a Tesla spokesperson told us “Elon did exit an employee at our Fremont delivery center last year due to concerns about his performance,” but reports of the incident turning physical “are simply untrue as confirmed by numerous people that observed the incident first-hand.”

But Bloomberg’s sources were clear that, in the course of berating a senior staffer who had recently resigned, Musk blocked the unnamed individual from getting his possessions, followed him from the interior of Tesla’s Fremont plant to its parking lot, and told him “I will nuke you.”

“Nuke you?” Who says that? Nobody but a true maverick. That’s disruption baby!

We can all agree this is the guy we want leading us into tomorrow’s emotionally-stable utopia.

