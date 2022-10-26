Not long after the unexpected death of Jennifer (Natalie Morales), her best friend and business partner, the grieving Vanessa (Jillian Bell) decides she’ll make a solo sojourn to the sprawling mansion they’d rented for a party to celebrate their career success. As we see in I’m Totally Fine, the “solo” part evaporates once Jen shows up... sort of?

In this exclusive clip from the sci-fi comedy, directed by Brandon Dermer and written by Alisha Ketry, we see Vanessa’s disbelief soon after meeting “Jen,” who is not back from the dead or a ghost, but an alien who’s been sent to observe a human on planet Earth. How else to explain her chugging a giant bottle of olive oil?

I’m Totally Fine - Olive Oil - Official Clip

“Shall we?” is sort of the punch line of this scene, but the excitedly unhinged way Morales’ chipper alien says “mar-ga-rita?” is probably my favorite thing going on here.

I’m Totally Fine also stars What We Do in the Shadows’ Harvey Guillén as well as Blake Anderson and Kyle Newacheck; it opens November 4 in theaters, on demand, and on digital. We’ll have a full review up soon.

