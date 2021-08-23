The trailer for The Colony made us think of Children of Men crash-landing into Waterworld. It showed us an Earth decimated by climate change that’s been mostly abandoned by humanity—but where, incredibly, future generations have continued to be born. Today io9 has an exclusive clip from the movie that shows just how grim things have gotten, from the point of view of an astronaut who’s visiting her ancestral planet for the first time. It’s not a friendly homecoming.

That astronaut, Blake, is played by Army of the Dead standout Nora Arnezeder, and you can get a glimpse of just how savage (and murky!) Earth has become in this tense clip. You’ll also see Blake’s cohort here, Tucker, who’s played by Sope Dirisu (Humans).

Here’s the official description for The Colony to give a bit more context: “Cataclysmic conditions on Earth forced a mass exodus to a distant planet. Generations later, a manned mission hurtles back to assess living conditions on the desolate, mostly submerged world. The sole survivor of the expedition is attacked by a violent band of scavengers, themselves locked in battle with a far more sinister foe. Now, mankind’s very survival depends on the bravery and ingenuity of the lone astronaut.”

Directed by Tim Fehlbaum, who also co-wrote with Mariko Minoguchi, The Colony also stars Game of Thrones and Titans star Iain Glen, who plays an explorer who arrived on Earth before Blake and was stranded there, and now has his own ideas about what the future of humankind should look like. Other cast members include Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Sebastian Roché, and Joel Basman. The film is executive produced by Roland Emmerich, whose name sounds familiar because he wrote Independence Day, Stargate, The Day After Tomorrow, and 1998's Godzilla (among others).

The Colony arrives in theaters, on VOD, and on digital August 27.

