Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania teases Kang’s arrival. Filming has wrapped on Star Trek: Discovery season 5. New M3GAN footage turns up the pressure. Plus, what’s coming on Chainsaw Man this week, and a new look at The Walking Dead: Dead City. Spoilers, away!



The Pocketwatch

Deadline reports Brandy will reprise her role as Cinderella in The Pocketwatch, “a music- and dance-filled original movie sequel to the megahit Descendants franchise” at Disney+. The outlet additionally notes Rita Ora is attached to play the Queen of Hearts, while Malia Baker, Ruby Rose Turner, Morgan Dudley, and Joshua Colley will appear in undisclosed roles.

Ballerina

Meanwhile, THR reports word Anjelica Huston will reprise her role as The Director in Ballerina, the upcoming John Wick spinoff starring Ana de Armas.

Sand and Stones



Deadline also has word Jaeden Martell (It), Maxwell Jenkins (Lost in Space), and Sadie Soverall (Fate: The Winx Saga) will star alongside Nicolas Cage in Sand and Stones, a new post-apocalyptic thriller from director Ben Brewer. Set in a “sparsely populated world,” the story is said to follow “Paul (Cage) and his twin teenage sons, Joseph (Martell) and Thomas (Jenkins), [who] have managed to claw out an existence, yet live in constant fear. Confronted by imminent danger, they must execute a desperate plan to survive.”

Indiana Jones 5

Empire has new details about Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s character, Indiana Jones’ goddaughter Helena, in the upcoming sequel. In the attached article, director James Mangold describes the character as both “slippery” and “charming,” likening her to “the girl next door” if she were also “a grifter.” In the wor ds of Harrison Ford, Helena is “a pioneer in ethical accounting. ”

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Elsewhere, a new Funko Pop figurine reveals Rachel Zegler is playing A thena, the younger sister of Atlas’s daughters, Hespera and Kalypso, in Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Empire additionally has a new photo of Ant-Man staring down Kang the Conqueror in Quantumania.

M3GAN

M3GAN turns a powerful fire hose on Power Rangers, Lord of the Rings, and Xena: Warrior Princess actress Lori Dungey in a new TV spot.

M3GAN (MΞGAN) (2023) - U.S. TV Spot (‘protect’)

Star Trek: Discovery

Filming has officially wrapped on the fifth season of Star Trek: Discovery.

Chainsaw Man

Chainsaw Man is sucked into the Eternity Devil in the trailer for this week’s episode.

The Walking Dead: Dead City

Finally, the latest teaser for the Maggie and Negan Walking Dead spinoff introduces a Giger- esque new zombie.

Dead City | Coming Soon

