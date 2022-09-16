Halloween is a mere 45 days away, but there’s no reason to panic and start throwing fake cobwebs on the windows and covering the porch in decorative gourds. You’ve still got plenty of time to put together a haunted house that will drive trick-or-treaters to your door and fill your mailbox with passive-aggressive notes from the neighbors.



You might not have enough time to make your own styrofoam tombstones, or build an authentic looking coffin to leave on the front lawn, but if you’re willing to throw some money at your decor—lots of money—there are plenty of animatronics and other over-the-top decor ideas that will make your home the one all the kids want to flock to.