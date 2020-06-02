Influencers Reemerge, Worse Than Ever

Image : Screengrab, Twitter

A Santa Monica area influencer was caught borrowing a worker’s drill to stage a photo-op outside a boarded-up shop damaged by the previous night’s looting. Toting a photographer/boyfriend, the woman hands the drill back to a worker and climbs into a Mercedes-Benz and scurries away, pronouncing “Good job, guys, BLM!”



She has been identified as Washington Examiner intern and UC Santa Barbara student Fiona Moriarty-McLaughlin, and she has shut down her accounts @FactsWithFiona. But she has been forever immortalized in the feeds of New York Times reporter Taylor Lorenz, Ava DuVernay, and LeBron James.

She’s not the only one, it seems.

