Sony just made a few changes to its upcoming release schedule, including the placement of two new horror movies next year. However, it also moved an “Untitled Sony/Marvel Universe” movie from release in late 2023 into summer 2024, and that has us wondering... is that when Tom Holland might be back as Spider-Man?

Let’s start with the actual facts though. First up, Sony revealed that the Insidious franchise will return for the fifth chapter on July 7, 2023. It’s directed by Patrick Wilson, in his directorial debut, and will star Wilson and Ty Simpkins from the first two films, 10 years after they last shared the screen in Insidious: Chapter Two. No word on Rose Byrne’s possible appearance but, as previously reported, it will take place with Simpkins’ character going to college. Scott Teems wrote the script from a story he came up with alongside franchise co-creator Leigh Whannell. The studio also dated a film called The Pope’s Exorcist for April 7, 2023. Directed by Julius Avery (Overlord), it stars Russell Crowe as Father Gabriele Amorth, an Italian priest who reportedly performed over 100,000 exorcisms for the Vatican.

So those are the new dates. Sony also moved Madame Web back from July 2023 to October 6, 2023; the Sam Raimi-produced, Adam Driver-starring sci-fi film 65 back two weeks to April 28, 2023; and, as mentioned above, an untitled Sony/Marvel Universe film from October 6, 2023, to June 7, 2024.

That last title is the interesting one because it takes a film previously scheduled for basically a Halloween release and gives it almost a whole other year leading into a big, summer release date. So what is it? It’s not Madame Web, obviously. It’s not an animated Spider-Verse film, as those are already dated. It’s not Kraven the Hunter which is scheduled for release in January 2023, and it’s not El Muerto, the Bad Bunny wrestling hero adaptation scheduled for release January 2024.

So what’s left? Something new that we haven’t heard about, possibly? A Sinister Six film? Morbius 2: It’s Morbin’ Time? Olivia Wilde’s movie which has been rumored for a while? Maybe. But it could also be Venom 3, which we know is currently being written—or, most interestingly, the next Tom Holland Spider-Man. We know the studio wants to make another one, and if it does, a nice summer release fits in with the character’s history. Of course, there’s no official movement on such a project but maybe something gets announced at Comic-Con this week? Or it could be that Sony just planted that flag in the hopes one of these projects is ready to go.

What are your thoughts on the untiled summer 2024 maybe-Spider movie? Are you stoked for Insidious 5? Let us know below.

