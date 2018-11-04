Image: Gizmodo

Between an Apple event, the midterms, and a global technology worker walkout—in addition to everything else happening in our mad world—there was a lot of news to keep up on this week. Gizmodo covered it all and published some stellar long reads to boot.



Thousands of Google employees across the globe walked out of their offices in protest this week over Google’s handling of sexual misconduct and its protection of executives accused of it. Gizmodo was on the ground on Thursday to report on the worldwide protest. Gizmodo also reported on Apple’s announcement of a “new” MacBook Air, which as it turns out, isn’t so new after all. And our editors looked at what it would take to build “the impossible laptop,” or the perfect “2-in-1” device.

Plus, our latest edition of the Dream Experiment considered whether alien life will come to us in the form of interstellar objects—a must-read for any of you space nerds.

Before you duck out of the weekend—election day is Tuesday!—check out some of the best Gizmodo content of the last week.



