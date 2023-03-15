Interview with the Vampire Brings in New Blood

New members of the Interview With the Vampire cast are being announced as they continue to shoot season 2 in Prague. Please watch the new trailer for Dead Ringers starring Rachel Weisz, it gives me the creeps and all of the feelings. We’ve got a look at the slick new X-Men poster and... sorry, wait, no that’s for Fast X. You’ll have to forgive me, spoilers!



Evil Dead Rise

Speaking with Empire, Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin revealed Bruce Campbell is “hidden in the movie somewhere” and will award $50 to the first fan to correctly identify him on Twitter.

It felt like in order to move the franchise somewhere new and to unlock the potential of the universe to tell more stories, it needed to break free [of Ash]. But Bruce is hidden in the movie somewhere. Bruce has a small presence in the movie. The first person to figure it out and send me a tweet, I’ll give them 50 bucks.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

In a separate interview with Empire, Into the Spider-Verse co-director Chris Miller stated Across “feels like The Empire Strikes Back of the Spider-Verse franchise.”

People who’ve seen [Across the Spider-Verse] have told us that it feels like The Empire Strikes Back of the Spider-Verse franchise. It shows you worlds you haven’t seen, and it’s an emotional story that ends in a place where you need to see the third one. So, yeah: this is our Empire.

The article also includes a new photo of Spider-Man 2099 fighting the Vulture of the future.

Wicked: Part One

According to ComingSoon, Wicked: Part One will now reach theaters a month earlier than previously, announced this November 27.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, Part 1



Meanwhile, the official Mission: Impossible Twitter page has released its first poster for Dead Reckoning, Part 1.

Fast X

Vin Diesel is sandwiched by Charlize Theron and Jason Momoa on a new Fast X poster sprinkled with miscellaneous franchise regulars.

Interview with the Vampire

Deadline reports Ben Daniels has joined the cast of Interview With the Vampire’s second season as Santiago, “the leading vamp thespian of the Theatre des Vampires who grows increasingly suspicious of the American vampires Louis and Claudia.”

Citadel

According to Spoiler TV, Amazon has already renewed spy series Citadel for a second season.

The Ark

The Ark introduces a “polarizing” new character in the synopsis for its eighth episode, “Every Single Person Matters.”

A new polarizing figure enters the equation as the crew suffers technical difficulties.

The Owl House

ComicBook also has a short synopsis for “Watching and Dreaming,” the April 8 series’ finale of The Owl House.

The fate of the Boiling Isles rests on the shoulders of a human, a cursed witch and a little King.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Peli Motto is the latest character to enjoy her own Mandalorian character poster.

Sweet Tooth

TV Line has new photos from the second season premiere of Sweet Tooth. Click through to see the rest.

Star Trek: Picard

Likewise, Spoiler TV has photos from “Imposter,” this week’s episode of Star Trek: Picard. More at the link.

Dead Ringers

Amazon has also released a poster and a clip from its upcoming Dead Ringers series starring Rachel Weisz.

Diner - Exclusive Clip | Dead Ringers | Prime Video

Extrapolations



Apple TV+ released a behind-the-scenes featurette on its new global warming horror anthology series, Extrapolations.

Extrapolations — An Inside Look | Apple TV+

Quantum Leap

Finally, Ben leaps into the body of an institutionalized teenage girl in the trailer for “Ben, Interrupted” — next week’s episode of Quantum Leap.

Quantum Leap 1x16 Promo “Ben, Interrupted” (HD)

