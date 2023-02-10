Dominic Toretto isn’t the only person who has family. Sometimes, the people he kills have family too, and sometimes, those people get very pissed and try to kill him and everyone he loves.



In Fast X, the tenth film in the Fast and Furious franchise, that character is played by Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa. With a connection to a previous franchise installment, Momoa will stop at nothing to kill Dom (Vin Diesel), Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), Mia (Jordana Brewster), Roman (Tyrese Gibson), Tej (Ludacris), Han (Sung Kang) and, most importantly, Dom’s son. Here’s your first, very long, look at Fast X thanks to its amazing first trailer:

FAST X | Official Trailer

So Momoa’s character, Dante, is the son of Hernan Reyes, the bad guy in Fast Five. Which, you have to admit, is such a Fast and Furious idea. Just bring back everyone’s brother, son, daughter, whatever! Beyond that though, the movie looks—dare I say it‚ a bit smaller than the previous ones? You know, comparatively speaking? Nothing stunt-wise is overly jaw-dropping. They even do some old-school, 10-second racing here, which is nice.

Storywise, however, you can tell there’s a lot going on just by all the returning and new characters. It’s cool to see that Jason Statham’s Shaw is back (as he should be after the F9 credits scene), as well as John Cena as Dom’s brother Jakob, Helen Mirren as Queenie, Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey and Charlize Theron as Cypher. Plus we get the introduction of not just Momoa, but Rita Moreno as Dom’s mom, and Brie Larson as someone who seems to want to help Dom. We wonder who she is.

With all the old characters, all the new characters, a bunch of racing, cars falling out of the sky, cars overpowering multiple helicopters, and yup, you’ve got a proper Fast and Furious movie. We can only hope that the fact Justin Lin left the production (in the capable hands of Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance director Louis Leterrier, but still) doesn’t speak to the film’s quality. Because, like the tagline says, “The end of the road begins” with this one.

Fast X is in theaters May 19 and tickets are on sale now.

