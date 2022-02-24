The Dark Phoenix Saga

The story that put the X-Men on the map, writer Chris Claremont and artist John Byrne’s Dark Phoenix saga is justly held as one of the greatest comic stories of all time. After Jean Grey is hit with a solar flare and rechristens herself as Phoenix, the power corrupts her, forcing the X-Men to battle their nearly omnipotent teammate to disastrous consequences.



Doug Brown: It’s got everything, and it still packs a punch when I read it now. Any story that introduces Emma Frost, Dazzler, Kitty Pryde, and Dark Phoenix is hard to beat. Also, John Byrne’s art is still amazing to behold.

Michael F. Copado: For many of us kids at the time, it was the first time our heroes died.