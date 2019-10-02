Photo: Getty Images

Twitter and Tweetdeck started experiencing outages overnight and the problem is persisting into the morning hours of Wednesday, according to multiple reports from around the world. The social media giant has been struggling with outages in every corner of the globe for at least seven hours and counting and there’s no word when things will improve.

Various users have reported trouble signing in to their accounts, as well as DMs not working and a lack of notifications. Even when people finally get logged in, many have reported being unable to load new tweets, something this reporter struggled with overnight.



“We’ve been experiencing outages across Twitter and TweetDeck. You might have had trouble Tweeting, getting notifications, or viewing DMs. We’re currently working on a fix, and should be back to normal soon,” Twitter said in a tweet posted after midnight Eastern time.

When reached for comment shortly before 7:00 am ET a spokesperson for Twitter did not explain to Gizmodo what’s causing the outages and said we should check the Twitter Support page for updates. No updates have been posted since 12:26am ET.

