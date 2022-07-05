Barbara Broccoli says it’ll be a while before we get to start seeing the next evolution of James Bond. New Black Adam merch teases the villain Sabbac. Plus, bad news for Tom Swift and The Time Traveller’s Wife, and what’s coming on Westworld. Spoilers now!



Strangers

Variety reports Claire Foy, Andrew Scott, Paul Mescal, and Jamie Bell are attached to star in Strangers, a horror film from director Andrew Haigh that sounds like an adult-oriented remix of Coraline. The story is said to follow “screenwriter Adam (Scott) who, one night in his near-empty tower block in contemporary London, has a chance encounter with his mysterious neighbor Harry (Mescal) that punctures the rhythm of his everyday life. As Adam and Harry get closer, Adam is pulled back to his childhood home where he discovers that his long-dead parents (Foy and Bell) are both living and look the same age as the day they died over 30 years ago.”

James Bond

In conversation with Deadline, Barbara Broccoli described the first post-Daniel Craig Bond movie as a “reinvention” of the character, before adding that filming is still “at least two years away.”

Nobody’s in the running. We’re working out where to go with him, we’re talking that through. There isn’t a script and we can’t come up with one until we decide how we’re going to approach the next film because, really, it’s a reinvention of Bond. We’re reinventing who he is and that takes time. I’d say that filming is at least two years away.

Avatar 2-5

In the latest issue of Empire (via /Film), James Cameron stated he doesn’t want to hear anyone “whining” about Avatar 2's three-hour length.

I don’t want anybody whining about length when they sit and binge-watch [television] for eight hours ... I can almost write this part of the review. ‘The agonizingly long three-hour movie...’ It’s like, give me a f—— break. I’ve watched my kids sit and do five one-hour episodes in a row.

Cameron also revealed he may no longer direct parts 4 and 5, himself, even though he’s especially excited about Avatar 4.

The Avatar films themselves are kind of all-consuming. I’ve got some other things I’m developing as well that are exciting. I think eventually over time — I don’t know if that’s after three or after four — I’ll want to pass the baton to a director that I trust to take over, so I can go do some other stuff that I’m also interested in. Or maybe not. I don’t know. I got more excited as I went along. Movie four is a corker. It’s a mother****er. I actually hope I get to make it. But it depends on market forces. Three is in the can so it’s coming out regardless. I really hope that we get to make four and five because it’s one big story, ultimately.

Dune: Part Two

According to Deadline, filming on Dune: Part Two begins this July 21 in Budapest, Hungary.

Black Adam

Photos of an official Black Adam action figure provide our best look at Marwan Kenzari as Sabbac yet.

Thor: Love & Thunder

Cast and crew alike gush over Taika Waititi’s vision in a new Love & Thunder featurette.

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder | A Taika Waititi Adventure

The Moon Represents My Heart

Deadline reports Gemma Chan is attached to star in a series based on Pim Wangtechawa’s yet-to-be-published time travel novel, The Moon Represents My Heart for Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps. The story follows “a British-Chinese family with the secret ability to time travel. After the parents vanish, their son and daughter search for them across time while coming of age as adults.”

Mrs. Davis

David Arquette and Elizabeth Marvel will star alongside Betty Gilpin, Jake McDorman, Andy McQueen, Ben Chaplin, and Margo Martindale in Mrs. Davis, the mysterious new artificial intelligence series at Peacock described only as an “exploration of faith versus technology” and “an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions.” [Collider]

What We Do in the Shadows

Parisa Fakhri will recur in What We Do in the Shadows’ fourth season as Marwa, “one of Nandor’s 37 wives from his days as an ancient warrior in the kingdom of Al Quolanudar.” [Deadline]

Tom Swift

The CW has canceled Tom Swift just five episodes into its first season. [TV Line]

The Time Traveller’s Wife

HBO has also canceled The Time Traveller’s Wife after one season. [TV Line]

Loki

In addition to one of Kingo’s Bollywood films, a wall of posters spotted on the set of Loki’s second season include homages to the obscure Marvel characters Zaniac and the Phone Ranger.

Westworld

HBO has released a trailer for “Annees Folles,” next week’s episode of Westworld.

Westworld 4x03 Promo “Annees Folles” (HD) Season 4 Episode 3 Promo

Resident Alien

Finally, Harry plans to stab Terry O’Quinn with a fork when Resident Alien returns for new episodes on August 10.

Resident Alien Returns | Season 2 Returns August 10

