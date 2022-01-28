Simon Pegg talks Star Trek 4's future and wanting to work with Edgar Wright again. Laurie Strode returns in another glimpse at Halloween Ends. Carmine Falcon doesn’t fear the Batman in a new clip from... The Batman. Plus, the System Shock show gains quite the writer, and what’s next on Peacemaker. Spoilers get!



Texas Chainsaw Massacre



Variety reports original Texas Chainsaw Massacre narrator, John Larroquette, will once again provide his voice for Netflix’s latest franchise entry.

Hellboy 3

In a recent interview with The Independent, Ron Perlman stated he and Guillermo del Toro “owe” the world’s Hellboy fans a third movie.

Am I eager to do Hellboy 3? No, I’m 71 fucking years old. We owe this to the fans, and we should give it to them because it would be an epic conclusion. So Guillermo, if you’re reading, I’m not done pounding you to get this fucking thing done.

Star Trek 4

Simon Pegg additionally confirmed to Collider he’s still “waiting for news” about a potential fourth Star Trek movie from director Matt Shakman.

I don’t know much. I’ve met Matt briefly and seems like a great guy. I love the work he did on WandaVision. It’s always waiting with these things, because the world is an uncertain place. COVID’s thrown everything into a spin. There’s so many factors that have to align in order for these things to happen. I’m just quietly waiting for news basically. And I texted J.J. the other day and said, ‘Tell me what’s happening.’ He’s just like, ‘We’re waiting for news.’ I’d love to see more adventures in the Kelvin universe. Obviously, any chance I get to work with those actors is... I’ll leap at it, albeit it’s going to be a little sad this time, but stay tuned.

Untitled Simon Pegg/Edgar Wright Project

In a separate interview with Comic Book, Pegg revealed he and Edgar Wright are now “talking” about another project together.

With Edgar and I, we have to just get our schedules in order so that we can write together again. We’re talking about stuff, there’s been ideas thrown around and we’re circling something. But obviously he’s really busy, I’m really busy. It’s not like the old days when we were just trying to get seen and we had all that time. Now things are a little more complicated. But there’s room in my heart for all that stuff and I obviously want to work Edgar and Nick again because they’re my mates and it means we get to hang out more.

Halloween Ends

Kyle Richards, Jamie Lee Curtis and Andi Matichak pose for Jason Blum in a new set photo from Halloween Ends.

The Batman

Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) finds Batman patently ridiculous in the latest TV spot. Watch out, Carmine!

Untitled Suicide Squad Spinoff

Speaking to Deadline, James Gunn says he’s already working on another mystery DC Comics TV show after Peacemaker, that is also spinning off one of The Suicide Squad’s characters into their own series. King Shark, please and thank you.

System Shock

Also according to Deadline, a live-action TV series based on the 1994 computer game System Shock is now in development at Binge.com with Greg Russo attached to write and direct. The original game “plunged players into Citadel Station in the year 2072, where an unnamed hacker wakes from a coma only to be confronted by murderous robots, killer cyborgs, malicious mutants, and a malevolent AI named SHODAN that seeks to control Earth.”

Dead Day

Deadline additionally reports Peacock has given a straight-to-series order for an adaptation of Ryan Parrott’s comic book, Dead Day, from co-showrunners Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson. The story follows “an ensemble of characters as they navigate the annual ‘dead day,’ when for one night the dead come back to complete unfinished business — be that to celebrate a night back on earth or to torment the living.”

Edgeworld

Screen Rant has word Amazon is also developing a series based on Chuck Austen and Patrick Olliffe’s sci-fi/western comic, Edgeworld. The series focuses on Killian Jess, “a magistrate and former soldier who lives on planet Pala and is in charge of protecting it. The planet is reminiscent of an old Western town, while also being set in space. Jess must battle alien invasions, rogue militaries, and essentially any and every other threat the galaxy could throw at Pala and its citizens.”

Charmed

A Charmed promo has our first look at Lucy Barrett as the series’ new, third Charmed One.

Peacemaker

Finally, the cops close in on Peacemaker in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Murn After Reading. ”

