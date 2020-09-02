JBL's New Speaker Lineup Is Frankly Just Here to Party

JBL’s all-new new PartyBox 310 Bluetooth speaker with built-in light show. Image : JBL

JBL’s new speaker line wants to make you feel like the DJ of your own living room—or the great outdoors. There’s something for everyone here.

JBL announced today several new speakers to its portables category, including the Xtreme 3 ($350), Go 3 ($40), and Clip 4 ($70). And t he company has also announced two new additions to its souped-up, light show-syncing, big boy speaker line-up with the all-new PartyBox On-the-Go ($300) and the PartyBox 300 ($500), both of which will be available for purchase on Oct. 25 in the U.S.

JBL launched its PartyBox speaker line less than two years ago with a focus specifically on entertaining. Starting at around $350, existing speakers in this line are engineered for peak partying: T hey come with built-in light shows, they’re built for extended battery life with Bluetooth support, and they’re equipped for plug-and-play jam and karaoke sessions. The new and more mobile-friendly PartyBox On-the-Go unit comes with a goddamn bottle opener, for god’s sake.

The On-the-Go, now the smallest and most affordable of options in this line, is splash-proof with an IPX4 rating , allows for multi-unit pairing, promises up to six hours of battery life, and supports 100 watts of Pro Sound. A wireless mic is included, as is a padded shoulder strap. The PartyBox 310, meanwhile, supports 240 watts of Pro Sound, up to 18 hours of battery life, an IPX4 splash-proof rating, wireless mic and guitar inputs, and vocal-tuning. A compatible JBL PartyBox app can also be used to control the speaker’s music and lighting. Both speakers can be paired with a separate unit.

You may not be the kind of person who necessarily needs or even wants this kind of Bluetooth experience—and that’s perfectly fine. God knows not everyone needs to feel like Diplo when connecting to a Bluetooth speaker, and JBL makes a number of affordable portables as well—particularly if you’re looking in the budget range. The waterproof and dust-proof Clip 4, for example—which has a new, and frankly better, carabiner design from the Clip 3—will get you up to 10 hours of playtime. The Go 3, while also dust- and waterproof, will get you up to five hours on a single charge—though that’ll largely depend on your listening habits and environment.

The Go 3 goes on sale in October, while the Xtreme 3 and Clip 4 will roll out in November and December, respectively.

Additionally, JBL is introducing new lightweight, in-ear headphones to its gaming line with the JBL Quantum 50 ($30). Two new models of true wireless headphones will also join JBL’s 2020 lineup, including the latest in its Club Series, the Club Pro+ ($200)—currently one of the most expensive true wireless options offered by the brand—and its Endurance Peak II ($100), a waterproof model with up to 30 hours of playtime between continuous play and backup power from the charging case. All three will be available beginning Oct. 25.