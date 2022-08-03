Fans aren’t going to see Batgirl—but we are getting *checks notes* Joker 2.

The sequel to the Oscar-winning 2019 smash hit starring Joaquin Phoenix has been in the works for some time and now Deadline reports the studio has slotted it for release on October 4, 2024, five years exactly after the original’s release. The film’s title, at least according to co-writer and director Todd Phillips’ script, is Joker: Folie à Deux, which roughly translates to “shared madness.” It’s used to describe when multiple people share a similar delusion. Like, for example, if a failed comedian murdered someone on TV and instantly became a folk hero.

Phoenix is expected to return to the role that gave him a Best Actor Oscar and, rumor has it, he might be joined by Lada Gaga as Harley Quinn, who’d be asked to bring to life some of the film’s musical numbers. Yes, the prevaling rumor at the moment is Joker: Folie à Deux is a musical, so don’t expect to see Robert Pattinson or anything like that. F ilming is expected to start late this year.

Though Deadline writes that this news was found in an unrelated report, the timing of it for the studio can’t be ignored. It comes one day after it shelved not just a near-completed Scooby-Doo movie, but a near-completed DC movie in Batgirl. The reasons for that are numerous but among them is a new Warner Bros. strategy for DC films to make them bigger spectacles. And yet, Joker wasn’t that. It was a dark, disturbing character piece which—l ove it or hate it-- used the famous IP to try something new for the genre. Exactly the kind of thing this new DC strategy wouldn’t allow for. Unless, of course, it was a Joker musical with Harley Quinn.

Advertisement

Are you looking forward to Joker 2? A few years removed, how do you feel about the original? Let us know below.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.