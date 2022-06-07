The final installment in the newest trilogy of Jurassic World films, Jurassic World: Dominion is coming to theaters this weekend. While everyone already knows that this film is going to make an incredible amount of money and be considered a box office success, critics’ reactions on social media seem, for the most part, resigned and annoyed that they had to sit through something that ultimately didn’t work.

While the performances of Bryce Dallas Howard and returning cast members from the original beloved 1993 film are being praised, the rest of the film? Not so much. There are some critics who genuinely enjoyed the film, while others are annoyed by the murky plot, the lack of real characterization, and the constant rehashing of the original. The full review embargo lifts tomorrow at noon, but until then, here’s some first-look reactions on social media , starting with our very own Germain Lussier, a man well known in the company slack to love a dinosaur film:

Advertisement

Yikes. Well, let’s give some other critics room to expand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Overall, the first look reactions to Jurassic World: Dominion makes it seem as if there was an attempt to tie the whole franchise together in a way that didn’t quite work for a lot of reviewers. Even the positive reactions make note of some of the failures of the film, from an all-over plot to confusing motivations. I’ve also noticed that literally nobody is mentioning Chris Pratt, who should arguably be considered the star of this film.

Advertisement

While there’s a lot of action, adventure, dinosaurs, and winks to Jurassic Park (1993), it seems like this will be a summer blockbuster that people will enjoy and forget, especially considering that some reviewers are calling it worse than Fallen Kingdom, the notoriously poorly received second installment from 2018. Maybe if you check out Jurassic World: Dominion this weekend, take some advice from Danielle Turchiano.

Advertisement

Jurassic World: Dominion will be released in theaters June 9.

